A day earlier, a working group on the Rules of the Council of Deputies of the Dubna City District of the Moscow Region and the Charter of the City of Dubna, Moscow Region, began to discuss the new edition of the City Charter. As the chairman of the Council of Deputies Andrei Tamonov said, the final document is intended to summarize all the changes that have been made to the Charter over the past 16 years.

So, on January 21, at a meeting of the permanent deputy commission on education, culture and tourism, the chairman of the commission, Alexander Rudenko, noted that 2020 can be called the year of reorganization of the management system in the field of culture and sports in Dubna. In the course of the annual discussions of the members of the commission for considering the proposals of the Administration of the city district, a department for culture and tourism and a department for physical culture and sports were created.

“We hope that these transformations will have a positive effect, which our residents will feel,” said Alexander Ivanovich and added that in the field of culture, Dubna retains a leading position in the Moscow region.

Among the promising tasks, the chairman of the commission called the launch of the long-awaited Physics and Mathematics Lyceum named after I. Academician V. G. Kadyshevsky in September 2021, assistance to the local history museum in creating a project for the exhibition after moving to new premises in the building of the Bolshaya Volga station and the inclusion of the city in the regional program for the construction of a new art school.

In 2020, 40 million rubles were spent on the repair of educational institutions, but it is still unrealistic to reach such a level that every year it is unrealistic to overhaul one school and a kindergarten.

There is no queue in Dubna for preschool institutions, including nursery groups. The structural unification of kindergartens planned in 2021 should not deteriorate the quality of services provided.

These and other projects are also under the control of the deputies.

The Permanent Deputy Commission on Urban Development, Property and Land Relations at 24 meetings throughout the year considered a wide range of issues. They concerned, in particular, the transfer to municipal ownership of treatment facilities - the property of JSC PTO GKh; allocation of a land plot by PJSC "Tenzor" for housing construction; establishing a public easement with respect to urban land for gas distribution network facilities; agreeing on the list of property transferred free of charge both to the ownership of the Moscow region (power grid, ITC and infrastructure facilities of the SEZ TVT “Dubna”), and to the ownership of the municipality. During the COVID-19 pandemic, special attention was paid to helping entrepreneurs working in the most affected sectors of the economy.

Changes in the Master Plan and the Rules for Land Use and Development remain topical directions in the work of the commission; approval of standards for urban planning of the urban district of Dubna; bringing the status of the specially protected natural areas "Kozlakovsky forest" and "Ratminsky bor" into conformity with the current legislation.

- It is necessary to establish closer interaction between our commission and the Administration when determining the urban planning policy, as well as involving real estate objects in the economic turnover to replenish the city budget and implement projects that require additional funding, - stressed the chairman of the commission Alexander Ksenofontov.

The report of the Standing Parliamentary Commission on Budget, Finance and Taxes states that a significant increase in revenues and expenditures of the city budget over the past two years is associated with the allocation of earmarked funds for projects to develop urban infrastructure through entry into various regional programs, as well as an increase in personal income tax due to additional standards and the growth of wage funds at Dubna enterprises. In this case, the most important role is played by the optimal spending of funds and the reduction of municipal debt.

The chairman of the commission, Yevgeny Uglov, said that the deputies had special control over the issues of targeted co-financing of measures to improve the urban environment and increase the revenue side of the budget, including work with the SEZ TVT "Dubna" and city-forming enterprises. Summing up the results is planned when considering the report of the City District Administration on the execution of the city budget for 2020.

The reports of the three standing commissions will be presented at the next meeting of the Council of Deputies on the last Thursday of January.

“Deputy Thursday” ended with a meeting with the Head of Dubna Sergei Kulikov, the chairman of the Control and Accounts Chamber of the Dubna city district Nadezhda Kaprina and the profile deputy heads of the Administration. For more than two hours they discussed pressing problems and options for their solution to improve the situation in various spheres of the city's life.

The deputies have a lot of complaints about the cleaning of city streets, pedestrian zones and courtyards during snowfalls.

- There are appeals from residents, instructions from the traffic police, orders of the regional government. Norms and standards for cleaning roads have been approved so that ice and muddy snow do not form. At the expanded board, we expressed our requirements and claims to the contractor, we will seek the execution of the contract with the proper quality, - said Sergey Alexandrovich. Also, in the plans of the City Administration and the Council of Deputies for 2021, there is a separate issue of purchasing new equipment for cleaning the city, both in winter and in summer.

The deputies were interested in the prospects of promoting the issue of creating a cardiovascular department in Dubna and possible participation in the renovation program, which is being developed in the Moscow region; examination of the house 18 on the street. Pontecorvo after restoration work and the problems of defrauded equity holders of LLC "BETIZ and K"; organization of container sites and garbage disposal from the territories of the Centaur residential complex and individual housing construction along Universitetskaya street.

In addition, at the request of the deputy corps, the Head of the city informed about how the Rating-50 for municipalities is formed on the example of indicators for December 2020.